Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Million

Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $4.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $907.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $928.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $84.38 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

