Analysts Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. Despegar.com reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE:DESP opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.44. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.