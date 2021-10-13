Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). DHT reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHT remained flat at $$6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,659,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.