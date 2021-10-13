Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,097,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,413. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

