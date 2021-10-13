Analysts Anticipate Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

IPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:IPI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. 1,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $549.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

