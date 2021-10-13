Analysts Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

JELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.