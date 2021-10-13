Analysts Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nyxoah.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

