Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce $10.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.66 million and the highest is $11.87 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.31 million to $47.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.53 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $82.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,313 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

