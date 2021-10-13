Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 13th (CGGYY, CLSD, CRZBY, CVET, DCTH, DNOPY, DOC, DTIL, EFC, ELDN)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 13th:

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

