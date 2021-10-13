Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

