Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report $7.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.34 million and the highest is $8.20 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.25 million to $30.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.58 million, with estimates ranging from $38.26 million to $44.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 3,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,290,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.