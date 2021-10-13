Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.21). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 208%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,177. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

