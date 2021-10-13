Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.57 Million

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to announce sales of $95.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.63 million and the lowest is $94.50 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $82.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.