Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to announce sales of $95.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.63 million and the lowest is $94.50 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $82.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

