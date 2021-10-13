Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $56.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.21 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $54.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $223.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $234.91 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $241.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

IRT opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $21.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,303,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.