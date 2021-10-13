Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Interface also posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Interface stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $892.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after acquiring an additional 520,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Interface by 2,035.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Interface by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 218,347 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.