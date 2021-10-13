Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,360 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $4,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MCFT opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $504.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.18. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

