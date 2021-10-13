Analysts Issue Forecasts for Schlumberger Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

NYSE:SLB opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 550,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 103,870 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

