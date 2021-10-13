Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN):

10/7/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/6/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

10/6/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $151.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $151.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

