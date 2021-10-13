Analysts Set Expectations for Dutch Bros Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dutch Bros in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BROS. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.