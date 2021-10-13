Analysts Set Expectations for Lion Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

LIOPF stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Lion had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

