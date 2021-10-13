Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 13th (AFLYY, AIQUY, AKZOY, ANFGF, ANIOY, APEMY, ARKAY, ASOMY, CCHGY, CLPBY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 13th:
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME). Truist Securities issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.