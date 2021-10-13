Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

8/23/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $114.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 72,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $4,743,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $1,389,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

