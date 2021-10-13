AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post sales of $8.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $67.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $790.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,304 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

