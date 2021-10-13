AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 5%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.39. 5,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 323,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.39 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,304 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 116,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 111,205 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

