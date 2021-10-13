Andrew Livingston Purchases 216 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

LON HWDN traded up GBX 34.20 ($0.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 867.40 ($11.33). 2,362,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,896. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 931.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 853.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

