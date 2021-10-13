Anoncoin (ANC) Price Tops $0.0919

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 61.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $194,010.29 and approximately $83.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

