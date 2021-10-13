ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of ANSYS worth $146,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $343.72 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

