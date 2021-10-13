Antero Resources (AR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Antero Resources (NYSE: AR):

10/7/2021 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $21.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Resources’ lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. Hence, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can hamper growth. The company expects 2021 net natural gas equivalent production within 3,300-3,400 MMcfe/d, indicating a decline from 2020 levels. This is likely to hurt the company’s bottom line, as natural gas contributes primarily to the its production. Although it had adjusted available liquidity of $1.9 billion, the company has significantly higher long-term debt, affecting its financial flexibility. Also, it is facing great uncertainty owing to the pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

8/23/2021 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Get Antero Resources Co alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.