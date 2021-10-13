Anthem (ANTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Anthem to post earnings of $6.41 per share for the quarter.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anthem stock opened at $377.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.43. Anthem has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

