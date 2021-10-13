Antiample Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a market cap of $1.75 million and $4,652.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Antiample has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00211682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00094007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

