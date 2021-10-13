Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aperam in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aperam’s FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Aperam stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.10. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $65.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.1075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.62%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

