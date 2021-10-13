ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.90 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00004020 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $183.33 million and $11.90 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00116979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,485.23 or 0.99956434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.72 or 0.06193189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 79,545,428 coins and its circulating supply is 79,295,554 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

