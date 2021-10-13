APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 337,420 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 234.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,420 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.18% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $110,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.24. 6,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,889. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

