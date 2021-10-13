APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174,334 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Pfizer worth $131,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. 434,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,226,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

