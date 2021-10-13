APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.50% of Motorola Solutions worth $154,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.88. 2,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,725. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.30 and a 1-year high of $246.96. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

