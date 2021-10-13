APG Asset Management N.V. Has $104.59 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.23% of AON worth $104,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

