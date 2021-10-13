APG Asset Management N.V. Has $105.87 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,046 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.29% of Exelon worth $105,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,190. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.