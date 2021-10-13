APIX Price Hits $0.0600 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. APIX has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00207173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.