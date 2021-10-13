Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $60.95 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00095710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.60 or 0.00420290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00033780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.