Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,658 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,841,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,246,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

