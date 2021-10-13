AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Down 80.7% in September

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the September 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppSwarm stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. AppSwarm has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Inc engages in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s android and Microsoft’s windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

