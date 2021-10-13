AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Down 80.7% in September

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the September 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppSwarm stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. AppSwarm has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About AppSwarm
