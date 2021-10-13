Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $79,639.20 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $79,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE APR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. 186,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apria by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 320,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apria during the second quarter worth $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $28,031,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

