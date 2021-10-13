Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Sells $41,343.30 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $41,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE APR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. 186,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,229. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

