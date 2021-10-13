Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

