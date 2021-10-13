ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €44.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.56 ($45.36).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

