ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €44.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.56 ($45.36).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

