Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Archer stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

