Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Short Interest Update

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 393.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSPT. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $2,924,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSPT opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

