Arcimoto’s (FUV) Hold Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

FUV stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $407.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcimoto by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arcimoto by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

