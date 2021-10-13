Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.02

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 1481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $583.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Arco Platform by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 127,564 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Arco Platform by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 157,210 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Arco Platform by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 580,345 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Arco Platform by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Arco Platform by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 168,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

