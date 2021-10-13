Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $21.97

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $22.97. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 41 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,661 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 268,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

